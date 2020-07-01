All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:17 PM

618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue

618 West Aire Libre Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

618 West Aire Libre Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BIG BOLD & BEAUTIFUL. This magnificent multi-level home is brimming with charm and space. Colorful flora and a towering front entryway invite you in to discover sunny formal living spaces and soaring vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen has rows of cabinetry for plentiful storage space, a black appliance package, pantry and lots of room for helping hands. Rest and relaxation await you in the master suite with an oval soak tub and dual sinks. Lush and expansive, the back yard has a fantastic flagstone patio, great for entertaining. Large living room and family rooms. Close to all shopping, freeways and schools. LOCATION--LOCATION--LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have any available units?
618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have?
Some of 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue offer parking?
No, 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College