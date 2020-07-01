618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

BIG BOLD & BEAUTIFUL. This magnificent multi-level home is brimming with charm and space. Colorful flora and a towering front entryway invite you in to discover sunny formal living spaces and soaring vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen has rows of cabinetry for plentiful storage space, a black appliance package, pantry and lots of room for helping hands. Rest and relaxation await you in the master suite with an oval soak tub and dual sinks. Lush and expansive, the back yard has a fantastic flagstone patio, great for entertaining. Large living room and family rooms. Close to all shopping, freeways and schools. LOCATION--LOCATION--LOCATION!