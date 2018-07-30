All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
6160 W QUESTA Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:33 AM

6160 W QUESTA Drive

6160 West Questa Drive · (623) 776-6759
Location

6160 West Questa Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4303 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool table
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
VACATION AND SEASONAL RENTAL! This home exudes character, luxury and elegance. Enjoy this hillside home on over 1/2 acre, where you can enjoy generous mountain views. This home features brand new beautiful travertine tile flooring throughout, new travertine luxury showers that will not disappoint. A spectacular kitchen, family room, dining room to accommodate many comfortably. The loft overlooking these areas has a pool table for some added entertainment and a ping pong table in the Arizona Room. Five spacious bedrooms will host up to 10 people comfortably, Lots of hiking, shopping and restaurants in the new vicinity. Make this your dream vacation stay by leasing this palatial home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6160 W QUESTA Drive have any available units?
6160 W QUESTA Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6160 W QUESTA Drive have?
Some of 6160 W QUESTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6160 W QUESTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6160 W QUESTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6160 W QUESTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6160 W QUESTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6160 W QUESTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6160 W QUESTA Drive does offer parking.
Does 6160 W QUESTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6160 W QUESTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6160 W QUESTA Drive have a pool?
No, 6160 W QUESTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6160 W QUESTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6160 W QUESTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6160 W QUESTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6160 W QUESTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
