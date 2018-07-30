6160 W QUESTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool table bbq/grill garage

VACATION AND SEASONAL RENTAL! This home exudes character, luxury and elegance. Enjoy this hillside home on over 1/2 acre, where you can enjoy generous mountain views. This home features brand new beautiful travertine tile flooring throughout, new travertine luxury showers that will not disappoint. A spectacular kitchen, family room, dining room to accommodate many comfortably. The loft overlooking these areas has a pool table for some added entertainment and a ping pong table in the Arizona Room. Five spacious bedrooms will host up to 10 people comfortably, Lots of hiking, shopping and restaurants in the new vicinity. Make this your dream vacation stay by leasing this palatial home.