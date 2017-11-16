All apartments in Phoenix
6143 E EXETER Boulevard

6143 East Exeter Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6143 East Exeter Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85251
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
In the heart of Arcadia - Exeter and 62nd st. This single family dwelling is 5,063 square feet and includes 4 bedrooms with large closets 4 bathrooms and a powder room. The home is appointed with an open kitchen, stainless steel pro- series appliances, granite counter-tops and an oversized island. The interior is well appointed with the finest finishes, has expansive ceilings throughout and has two gas fireplaces. French doors lead out to the large rear covered patio, a sparkling swimming pool, and heated spa. This home sits on a private 29,830 square foot lot and offers an oversized 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6143 E EXETER Boulevard have any available units?
6143 E EXETER Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6143 E EXETER Boulevard have?
Some of 6143 E EXETER Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6143 E EXETER Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6143 E EXETER Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6143 E EXETER Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6143 E EXETER Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6143 E EXETER Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6143 E EXETER Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6143 E EXETER Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6143 E EXETER Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6143 E EXETER Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6143 E EXETER Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6143 E EXETER Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6143 E EXETER Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6143 E EXETER Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6143 E EXETER Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
