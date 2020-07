Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This beautiful ranch style home located in Phoenix features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and over 2,200 square feet. The kitchen features open shelving, a kitchen island, and a farmhouse sink with updated cabinets, countertops and flooring. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a beautiful master bath and private access to the backyard. Enjoy the green grass, built in grill and gazebo - perfect for outdoor entertaining!