6130 W Palm Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking air conditioning oven

Up for rent is a lovely 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom house that's quite spacious at 1,064 square feet. This would make a great home for a family and is only minutes from local freeways meaning commute to work, entertainment, and school is a quick and easy ordeal. Rent is $1,275 plus city of Phoenix Sales Tax of $29.33 for monthly total of $1,304.33. Deposit is one months rent of $1,275 plus $300 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,575. Total move-in amount is $1,304.33 + $1,575 = $2,879.33. Come check it out before its gone!



(RLNE3976528)