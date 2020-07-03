All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

6130 W Palm Ln

6130 West Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6130 West Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Up for rent is a lovely 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom house that's quite spacious at 1,064 square feet. This would make a great home for a family and is only minutes from local freeways meaning commute to work, entertainment, and school is a quick and easy ordeal. Rent is $1,275 plus city of Phoenix Sales Tax of $29.33 for monthly total of $1,304.33. Deposit is one months rent of $1,275 plus $300 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,575. Total move-in amount is $1,304.33 + $1,575 = $2,879.33. Come check it out before its gone!

(RLNE3976528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6130 W Palm Ln have any available units?
6130 W Palm Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6130 W Palm Ln have?
Some of 6130 W Palm Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6130 W Palm Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6130 W Palm Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6130 W Palm Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6130 W Palm Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6130 W Palm Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6130 W Palm Ln offers parking.
Does 6130 W Palm Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6130 W Palm Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6130 W Palm Ln have a pool?
No, 6130 W Palm Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6130 W Palm Ln have accessible units?
No, 6130 W Palm Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6130 W Palm Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6130 W Palm Ln has units with dishwashers.

