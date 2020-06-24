All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6125 N 28TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6125 N 28TH Place
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

6125 N 28TH Place

6125 North 28th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6125 North 28th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Ignore days on market. We have been doing even more updating!!! New Sleek Quartz Counters in all baths, plus fireplaces updated, and kitchen backsplash(completed April 1st). Biltmore Golf Villa (former model) on the BEST Homesite in the development. A++ VIEWS GOLF-LAKE-CAMELBACK MNT-BACKS TO 12 GREEN!! Fully Updated with new REAL HARDWOOD in bedrooms!- 2br, 2.5ba, 1 car garage,2 fireplaces, new Travertine flooring throughout. Updated Stainless and Granite kitchen! Open light and bright! Gated Community with lake, heated pool/spa and 2 lighted tennis courts and fitness center steps from unit. Tile roof and newest complex in subdivision.MAY SELL LATER @$449K ALSO SHORT TERM 3-6 MONTHS @ $2900 UNFURNISHED OWNER MAY DO LEASE/ PURCHASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 N 28TH Place have any available units?
6125 N 28TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6125 N 28TH Place have?
Some of 6125 N 28TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 N 28TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6125 N 28TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 N 28TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6125 N 28TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6125 N 28TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 6125 N 28TH Place offers parking.
Does 6125 N 28TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 N 28TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 N 28TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 6125 N 28TH Place has a pool.
Does 6125 N 28TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6125 N 28TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 N 28TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6125 N 28TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College