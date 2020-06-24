6125 N 28TH Place

Amenities

Ignore days on market. We have been doing even more updating!!! New Sleek Quartz Counters in all baths, plus fireplaces updated, and kitchen backsplash(completed April 1st). Biltmore Golf Villa (former model) on the BEST Homesite in the development. A++ VIEWS GOLF-LAKE-CAMELBACK MNT-BACKS TO 12 GREEN!! Fully Updated with new REAL HARDWOOD in bedrooms!- 2br, 2.5ba, 1 car garage,2 fireplaces, new Travertine flooring throughout. Updated Stainless and Granite kitchen! Open light and bright! Gated Community with lake, heated pool/spa and 2 lighted tennis courts and fitness center steps from unit. Tile roof and newest complex in subdivision.MAY SELL LATER @$449K ALSO SHORT TERM 3-6 MONTHS @ $2900 UNFURNISHED OWNER MAY DO LEASE/ PURCHASE