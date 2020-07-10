6120 W Whispering Wind Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0827122080 ---- New AC ! Mountain View home with Pool in North Glendale Neighborhood. Enter to Formal Living Rm w/Stained Glass Window Effects. Kitchen w/ Large Island at Center & Breakfast Bar opening to Bay Window Dining & Family Rm w/ French Doors opening to Covered Patio, Private Pool, and Mountain Views! Kitchen\'s High End Granite Countertops & Tile Splash Walls are AWESOME; Convenient Under Counter Lighting too. Master Suite, Split From Others, Features Walk-In Closet, Garden Tub & Separate Walk-In Shower, Dual Sinks, & Private Water Closet. Dark Slate Tile & Wood Floors Throughout; Vaulted Ceilings, Decorative Ledge Walls, Ceiling Fans. Self-Cleaning Pebble Tec Play Pool w Pool Service Included! Flagstone, RV Gate, RV Space & No HOA! Oversized Garage has Attic Storage w/ Pull-Down Stairs plus Cabinets & Work Space. Gorgeous House AND Location.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Disposal Pool