All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6115 West Palm Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6115 West Palm Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6115 West Palm Lane

6115 West Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6115 West Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single story house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a single carport.  Newer appliances and tile throughout the home with plenty of space all your needs.  Laundry room is connected to the kitchen with LOTS of storage space.   Huge backyard with additional storage at carport.  This house 6115 W Palm Ln. in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home!   *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%*  Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com. **Access Instructions** code for black lock box is 6132.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 West Palm Lane have any available units?
6115 West Palm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6115 West Palm Lane have?
Some of 6115 West Palm Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 West Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6115 West Palm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 West Palm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6115 West Palm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6115 West Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6115 West Palm Lane offers parking.
Does 6115 West Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 West Palm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 West Palm Lane have a pool?
No, 6115 West Palm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6115 West Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 6115 West Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 West Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6115 West Palm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College