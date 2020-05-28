6115 West Palm Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This single story house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a single carport. Newer appliances and tile throughout the home with plenty of space all your needs. Laundry room is connected to the kitchen with LOTS of storage space. Huge backyard with additional storage at carport. This house 6115 W Palm Ln. in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com. **Access Instructions** code for black lock box is 6132.

Contact us to schedule a showing.