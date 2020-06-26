All apartments in Phoenix
6115 N 17TH Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

6115 N 17TH Avenue

6115 North 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6115 North 17th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Totally remodeled w/designer touches. Beautiful home with a new kitchen including granite counters throughout, VIKING stainless appliances, full height cabinets with custom tile accents in the kitchen/bath. Shower/tub surround, travertine floors plush carpet in the bedrooms. Martha Stewart wood closets. New Low E windows. 6 panel solid core interior doors. Big walk-in shower in master. Oil rubbed bronze bath faucets. Large open plan w/kitchen open to the dining/ great room. Newer roof and AC. New updated electric panel in back yard. Beautiful French doors leading out to large grass backyard. Minutes from light rail, alley access w RV gate. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 N 17TH Avenue have any available units?
6115 N 17TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6115 N 17TH Avenue have?
Some of 6115 N 17TH Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 N 17TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6115 N 17TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 N 17TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6115 N 17TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6115 N 17TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 6115 N 17TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6115 N 17TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 N 17TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 N 17TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 6115 N 17TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6115 N 17TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6115 N 17TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 N 17TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6115 N 17TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
