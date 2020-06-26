6115 N 17TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Totally remodeled w/designer touches. Beautiful home with a new kitchen including granite counters throughout, VIKING stainless appliances, full height cabinets with custom tile accents in the kitchen/bath. Shower/tub surround, travertine floors plush carpet in the bedrooms. Martha Stewart wood closets. New Low E windows. 6 panel solid core interior doors. Big walk-in shower in master. Oil rubbed bronze bath faucets. Large open plan w/kitchen open to the dining/ great room. Newer roof and AC. New updated electric panel in back yard. Beautiful French doors leading out to large grass backyard. Minutes from light rail, alley access w RV gate. Move-in ready!