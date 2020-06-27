6110 East Janice Way

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool ceiling fan fireplace

Nice 3 Bedroom + den home in Scottsdale. Eat in kitchen with lots of natural light, plenty of cabinets, countertop space, and breakfast bar. Living room with cozy fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. 3/4 master bathroom. Neutral paint and flooring. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Enclosed Arizona room for added living space. Private pool, grassy area, and mature landscaping. **Pool Service Included**.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



