Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:49 PM

6110 East Janice Way

6110 East Janice Way · No Longer Available
Location

6110 East Janice Way, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 Bedroom + den home in Scottsdale. Eat in kitchen with lots of natural light, plenty of cabinets, countertop space, and breakfast bar. Living room with cozy fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. 3/4 master bathroom. Neutral paint and flooring. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Enclosed Arizona room for added living space. Private pool, grassy area, and mature landscaping. **Pool Service Included**.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

