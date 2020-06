610 E. Roosevelt Rd. #249

Amenities

COMING SOON! ARTISAN VILLAGE TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN - AVAILABLE BEGINNING OF JUNE. FABULOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SECOND FLOOR TOWNHOME IN ARTISAN VILLAGE IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN NEAR EMPLOYMENT, SPORTING EVENTS, CONCERTS, DINING AND ARTS DISTRICT. GATED ACCESS WITH TANDEM 2 CAR GARAGE BAY, COMMUNITY POOL AND GARDEN COMMON AREA. ARTISAN VILLAGE BOASTS A COFFEE SHOP AND RETAIL SPACE AT YOUR DOORSTEP AS WELL AS ON SITE DOG PARK. FRONT PORCH AREA WITH BENCH FOR ENJOYING DOWNTOWN SKYLINE VIEWS. BEAUTIFUL ENTRY WITH CLERESTORY CEILING, CUTOUTS AND STORAGE. LARGE LIVING AREA WITH VIEW WINDOWS/DINING AREA, OPEN KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS AND APPLIANCES. 3/4 BATH DOWNSTAIRS AND STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. UPSTAIRS ARE 2 NICE SIZED BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH. ONE BEDROOM HAS WALK IN CLOSET WITH SLIDING BARN DOOR. THE BEST OF WHAT DOWNTOWN HAS TO OFFER! TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC. WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED. PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL/NO RESTRICTED BREEDS ALLOWED. TENANT MUST SHOW PROOF OF RENTERS INS AT MOVE IN. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 2.3% RENTAL TAX MONTHLY. OCCUPIED/NO SHOWINGS UNTIL VACANT.



