Last updated April 16 2020 at 12:34 AM

6052 West Mulberry Drive

6052 West Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6052 West Mulberry Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The ceramic tile flooring and tons of natural light add to the bright and airy feel of the home. Walls have also been freshly painted so all that this home needs is your personal touch. The eat in kitchen features granite counter tops and includes an appliance package - electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. All of the bedrooms and bathrooms have also been renovated in a neutral color scheme to make decorating easier. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.30% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6052 West Mulberry Drive have any available units?
6052 West Mulberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6052 West Mulberry Drive have?
Some of 6052 West Mulberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6052 West Mulberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6052 West Mulberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6052 West Mulberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6052 West Mulberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6052 West Mulberry Drive offer parking?
No, 6052 West Mulberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6052 West Mulberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6052 West Mulberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6052 West Mulberry Drive have a pool?
No, 6052 West Mulberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6052 West Mulberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 6052 West Mulberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6052 West Mulberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6052 West Mulberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

