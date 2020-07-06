6052 West Mulberry Drive

Amenities

The ceramic tile flooring and tons of natural light add to the bright and airy feel of the home. Walls have also been freshly painted so all that this home needs is your personal touch. The eat in kitchen features granite counter tops and includes an appliance package - electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. All of the bedrooms and bathrooms have also been renovated in a neutral color scheme to make decorating easier. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.30% monthly city tax.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.