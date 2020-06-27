6047 W. Encinas Ln.

Amenities

dogs allowed recently renovated media room carpet

Beautiful Home with 3 Bed 2.5 Bath plus Loft - Spacious home with 3 bed 2.5 bth plus a loft. New paint, New carpets tile in both living & family rooms, New appliances. Features of the home include separate living and family room with French doors leading to a large backyard, powder room for guests, island in the kitchen--ideal for entertaining, spacious loft perfect for a game or theatre room, north/south exposure, easy access to freeway and close to downtown and shopping.



(RLNE2377481)