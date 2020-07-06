All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue

604 East Orangewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

604 East Orangewood Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
North Central Corridor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You must see this modernized, mid-century designed home in Central Phoenix! Tile floors and newly carpeted bedrooms. Updated Kitchen, Large family room, with an additional great room and plenty of closet storage. Inside Laundry Room. 2 Car Garage w/ Cabinets & Storage Room w/ Work Bench. Large grass backyard with mature citrus trees, also offers unique RV or Boat Gate with Covered Shelter. Near the 51 and easy access to Downtown, Airport, Biltmore Area, plenty of shopping and dining. Madison and Phoenix Union School Districts. A wonderful home! Municipal Service Fee 4.3%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue have any available units?
604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

