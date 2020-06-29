6026 E Le Marche Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f44621079 ---- Spacious 2 story - 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home. Home features large living room, and family room with a fireplace. Formal dining and kitchen features a breakfast nook. Large upstairs landing looks down into dining room. Large loft area with built in cabinets and desk area. 1 bedroom with connected bathroom downstairs. Master bedroom with large master bathroom upstairs. Master bathroom has double sinks, separate tub and shower and large walk in closet. Home is on a large lot with a pool, covered patio and large grass/play area. Landscaping and Pool Service are included in the rent cost. Short distance to both 101 and 51 Freeways! NO HOA!



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn Dryer Garage Pool