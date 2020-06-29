All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6026 E Le Marche Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6026 E Le Marche Ave
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

6026 E Le Marche Ave

6026 East Le Marche Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6026 East Le Marche Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254
North Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f44621079 ---- Spacious 2 story - 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home. Home features large living room, and family room with a fireplace. Formal dining and kitchen features a breakfast nook. Large upstairs landing looks down into dining room. Large loft area with built in cabinets and desk area. 1 bedroom with connected bathroom downstairs. Master bedroom with large master bathroom upstairs. Master bathroom has double sinks, separate tub and shower and large walk in closet. Home is on a large lot with a pool, covered patio and large grass/play area. Landscaping and Pool Service are included in the rent cost. Short distance to both 101 and 51 Freeways! NO HOA!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6026 E Le Marche Ave have any available units?
6026 E Le Marche Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6026 E Le Marche Ave have?
Some of 6026 E Le Marche Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6026 E Le Marche Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6026 E Le Marche Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6026 E Le Marche Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6026 E Le Marche Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6026 E Le Marche Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6026 E Le Marche Ave offers parking.
Does 6026 E Le Marche Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6026 E Le Marche Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6026 E Le Marche Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6026 E Le Marche Ave has a pool.
Does 6026 E Le Marche Ave have accessible units?
No, 6026 E Le Marche Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6026 E Le Marche Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6026 E Le Marche Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mason Oliver Apartments
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College