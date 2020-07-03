All apartments in Phoenix
6024 West Coolidge Street
6024 West Coolidge Street

6024 West Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Location

6024 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
3/2 with unique split floor plan. Double sized master bedroom upstairs with deck access. Downstairs bedroom with attached bath and den. Fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with designer touches. Large back yard with diving pool. Interior has been painted and has new carpet. Walk in closet in every bedroom. W/D hookups. Pool service included in rent. Tenant pays SRP, water and gas. Agent and broker are related to owner.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6024 West Coolidge Street have any available units?
6024 West Coolidge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6024 West Coolidge Street have?
Some of 6024 West Coolidge Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 West Coolidge Street currently offering any rent specials?
6024 West Coolidge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 West Coolidge Street pet-friendly?
No, 6024 West Coolidge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6024 West Coolidge Street offer parking?
No, 6024 West Coolidge Street does not offer parking.
Does 6024 West Coolidge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6024 West Coolidge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 West Coolidge Street have a pool?
Yes, 6024 West Coolidge Street has a pool.
Does 6024 West Coolidge Street have accessible units?
No, 6024 West Coolidge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 West Coolidge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6024 West Coolidge Street does not have units with dishwashers.

