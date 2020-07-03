6024 West Coolidge Street

Amenities

3/2 with unique split floor plan. Double sized master bedroom upstairs with deck access. Downstairs bedroom with attached bath and den. Fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with designer touches. Large back yard with diving pool. Interior has been painted and has new carpet. Walk in closet in every bedroom. W/D hookups. Pool service included in rent. Tenant pays SRP, water and gas. Agent and broker are related to owner.



Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Tenant pays SRP, water and gas.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.