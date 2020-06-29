All apartments in Phoenix
6014 S 45TH Place

6014 South 45th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6014 South 45th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Woodbriar

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fort Endure is a 3 bedroom 2 bath Modern Loftish style Ranch. The home sits on a huge1/3 of an acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. The home features nearly 2,000 square feet of livable space. With construction completed in 2020, this home is essentially brand new and has never been lived in. Delight in all the details of the space: natural wood accents, oversize floor tile, 14ft high vaulted ceiling, and stunning kitchen and bathrooms. Location within the TEMPE SCHOOL DISTRICT. It's an easy 10 minute drive to the ASU Tempe Campus, 15 minute drive to Downtown Phoenix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 S 45TH Place have any available units?
6014 S 45TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6014 S 45TH Place have?
Some of 6014 S 45TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 S 45TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6014 S 45TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 S 45TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6014 S 45TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6014 S 45TH Place offer parking?
No, 6014 S 45TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 6014 S 45TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 S 45TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 S 45TH Place have a pool?
No, 6014 S 45TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 6014 S 45TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6014 S 45TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 S 45TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6014 S 45TH Place has units with dishwashers.

