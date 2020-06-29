6002 E LARKSPUR Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Scottsdale ready for Immediate Move-in! Home features tile and carpet flooring throughout all living areas, vaulted ceilings, separate family room area, open kitchen with kitchen island, and sleek stainless steel appliances! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with full master bathroom, separate shower, and tub, vanity sink, master walk-in closet, large backyard with private pool! Other amenities include 2 car garage, large carport, RV Gate entrance from the backyard, inside laundry with washer and dryer, and so much more! Don't miss out on this great location it will go fast near plenty of shopping centers, parks, restaurants and right in between the 10 and 101 Freeways! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*