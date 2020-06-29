All apartments in Phoenix
6002 E LARKSPUR Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

6002 E LARKSPUR Drive

6002 East Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6002 East Larkspur Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Scottsdale ready for Immediate Move-in! Home features tile and carpet flooring throughout all living areas, vaulted ceilings, separate family room area, open kitchen with kitchen island, and sleek stainless steel appliances! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with full master bathroom, separate shower, and tub, vanity sink, master walk-in closet, large backyard with private pool! Other amenities include 2 car garage, large carport, RV Gate entrance from the backyard, inside laundry with washer and dryer, and so much more! Don't miss out on this great location it will go fast near plenty of shopping centers, parks, restaurants and right in between the 10 and 101 Freeways! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive have any available units?
6002 E LARKSPUR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive have?
Some of 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6002 E LARKSPUR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive offers parking.
Does 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive has a pool.
Does 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive have accessible units?
No, 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6002 E LARKSPUR Drive has units with dishwashers.
