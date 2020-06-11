60 W LEWIS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

1930 home w/6-figure renovation in 2014. Contemporary interior. Open floor plan! Highlights: shaded sitting area with french doors, gas fireplace, built-in curio cabinets, kitchen w/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas cooking, arts and crafts cabinetry. New roof, new A/C, Nest thermostat, ceiling fans, thermal window shades, and LED lighting equals comfort and lower electric bills. Fast USB charging wall outlets. High-speed pro WiFi + GIGABIT fiber optic internet only $50/mo! Just 7 houses from Light Rail, Grid bikes, restaurant, and coffee. Dirt backyard with pergola, pavers, BBQ island. Parking on Street. Home owner, a real estate professional, lives in guest house with separate utilities and mailbox. Water/trash bill split with owner ~$65/mo. Landlord uses online auto-payment system with tenant checking account. If paying by check, money order, etc. add $35/month admin processing fee