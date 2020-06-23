Welcome home to this very roomy and bright open floor plan. The entire home has been tiled and has upgraded lighting. 3rd bedroom/den has double door and is 17x10. Renter can paint walls to suit your colors. Single story home in a very convenient location. This home is move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 W ROSS Avenue have any available units?
6 W ROSS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 W ROSS Avenue have?
Some of 6 W ROSS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 W ROSS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6 W ROSS Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.