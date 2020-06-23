All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 W ROSS Avenue

6 West Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6 West Ross Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this very roomy and bright open floor plan. The entire home has been tiled and has upgraded lighting. 3rd bedroom/den has double door and is 17x10. Renter can paint walls to suit your colors. Single story home in a very convenient location. This home is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 W ROSS Avenue have any available units?
6 W ROSS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 W ROSS Avenue have?
Some of 6 W ROSS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 W ROSS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6 W ROSS Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 W ROSS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6 W ROSS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6 W ROSS Avenue offer parking?
No, 6 W ROSS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6 W ROSS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 W ROSS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 W ROSS Avenue have a pool?
No, 6 W ROSS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6 W ROSS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6 W ROSS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6 W ROSS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 W ROSS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
