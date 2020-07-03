All apartments in Phoenix
5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive

5984 North Echo Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5984 North Echo Canyon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
Also available for sale, see MLS #: 5893016. Community entrance and guard gate is Concealed - QUIET AND PRIVATE. Home blends casual Southwestern architecture with the most stunning views of Echo Canyon available on the market today. Floor to ceiling windows and doors open to a masterfully crafted backyard complete with heated pool & spa, custom water feature, putting green, gas fireplace & fire-pit, built-in BBQ with multiple sitting areas - all on one of the largest lots in Echo Canyon. Updated eat-in kitchen opens to the brand new fully stocked bar that serves the Formal Dining Room. All living, Master and 2 en suite bedrooms are downstairs with 2 separate en suite guest suites upstairs with Preserve, Mummy, & Camelback Views! Newly paved community roads!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive have any available units?
5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive have?
Some of 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive offer parking?
No, 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.

