5984 N ECHO CANYON Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool guest suite

Also available for sale, see MLS #: 5893016. Community entrance and guard gate is Concealed - QUIET AND PRIVATE. Home blends casual Southwestern architecture with the most stunning views of Echo Canyon available on the market today. Floor to ceiling windows and doors open to a masterfully crafted backyard complete with heated pool & spa, custom water feature, putting green, gas fireplace & fire-pit, built-in BBQ with multiple sitting areas - all on one of the largest lots in Echo Canyon. Updated eat-in kitchen opens to the brand new fully stocked bar that serves the Formal Dining Room. All living, Master and 2 en suite bedrooms are downstairs with 2 separate en suite guest suites upstairs with Preserve, Mummy, & Camelback Views! Newly paved community roads!