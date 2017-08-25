5924 E Marilyn Road

Amenities

Welcome to our fun boho chic rental in the heart of North Scottsdale! This home is open, bright, & has plenty of room for your whole group. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Some of the fun features of the home include expansive living areas with a unique curated feel, roomy bedrooms, high-end finishes, & all of the necessities that you might need for your trip to the area. In the backyard is a Pebbletec play pool, grass yard, BBQ grill for your enjoyment, lounge areas, & an outdoor breakfast bar. Nest there & alarm available. Pool service included. Furniture may be available. Ignore days on market property was a vacation rental now a long term rental. Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/D0N4QZZ-hA4