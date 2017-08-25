All apartments in Phoenix
5924 E Marilyn Road

5924 East Marilyn Road · No Longer Available
Location

5924 East Marilyn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to our fun boho chic rental in the heart of North Scottsdale! This home is open, bright, & has plenty of room for your whole group. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Some of the fun features of the home include expansive living areas with a unique curated feel, roomy bedrooms, high-end finishes, & all of the necessities that you might need for your trip to the area. In the backyard is a Pebbletec play pool, grass yard, BBQ grill for your enjoyment, lounge areas, & an outdoor breakfast bar. Nest there & alarm available. Pool service included. Furniture may be available. Ignore days on market property was a vacation rental now a long term rental. Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/D0N4QZZ-hA4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 E Marilyn Road have any available units?
5924 E Marilyn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5924 E Marilyn Road have?
Some of 5924 E Marilyn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 E Marilyn Road currently offering any rent specials?
5924 E Marilyn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 E Marilyn Road pet-friendly?
No, 5924 E Marilyn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5924 E Marilyn Road offer parking?
Yes, 5924 E Marilyn Road offers parking.
Does 5924 E Marilyn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5924 E Marilyn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 E Marilyn Road have a pool?
Yes, 5924 E Marilyn Road has a pool.
Does 5924 E Marilyn Road have accessible units?
No, 5924 E Marilyn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 E Marilyn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 E Marilyn Road has units with dishwashers.
