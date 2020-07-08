5915 W. Albeniz

Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home. ALL Appliances including Washer/Dryer. Homes has raised-panel lever handle doors throughout. Awesome Kitchen is open to large Great Room. Nice and Open for entertaining. Master Bathroom has double sinks and walk-in shower with seating. Garage has Work Shop and Built in Cabinets with Epoxy flooring. Water Softener. Both Front and Back Yards are LOW maintenance. Backyard has area for a garden or flowers. Come take a look, you will LOVE it!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3483538)