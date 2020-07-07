All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5901 North 31st Avenue

5901 North 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5901 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT***

Great 4 Bedroom Home in nice Central Phoenix neighborhood! This home features over 1500 sq feet of living space, spacious Kitchen looks out into the Family Room with attached functional dining area! This rental includes refrigerator and washer,dryer!! Extra large master bedroom too!. Attached car port for easy access. Pets Welcome! Dont let this one pass you by!Tenant is responsible for washer and dryer maintenance and or replacement and accepts as is. Come and see it today!

Call 480.331.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 North 31st Avenue have any available units?
5901 North 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5901 North 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5901 North 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 North 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5901 North 31st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5901 North 31st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5901 North 31st Avenue offers parking.
Does 5901 North 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 North 31st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 North 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 5901 North 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5901 North 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5901 North 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 North 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 North 31st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 North 31st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 North 31st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

