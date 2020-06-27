5901 E JUNIPER Avenue

Amenities

GREAT Location in Kierland Area. REMODELED 2br - 2 Bath home. Beautiful 9x48'' wood look plank floors and Travertine tile just done in the home with 4''base boards throughout. Kitchen has granite and SS Appliances. Home has vaulted ceilings, upgraded fans and lighting fixtures.Master has walk in closet, dual travertine sinks and travertine counters, separate tub and shower.Second bath has travertine counters and travertine sink. The backyard is an entertainers delight. Built in BBQ, Kiva fireplace and bench seating. Inside laundry, washer and dryer included in rent. Storage shed on side of home, Landscaping included in rent. 2 car garage. Property wont last long. Close to entertainment, shopping, restaurants and more. Owner Agent