Phoenix, AZ
5901 E JUNIPER Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

5901 E JUNIPER Avenue

5901 East Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5901 East Juniper Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
GREAT Location in Kierland Area. REMODELED 2br - 2 Bath home. Beautiful 9x48'' wood look plank floors and Travertine tile just done in the home with 4''base boards throughout. Kitchen has granite and SS Appliances. Home has vaulted ceilings, upgraded fans and lighting fixtures.Master has walk in closet, dual travertine sinks and travertine counters, separate tub and shower.Second bath has travertine counters and travertine sink. The backyard is an entertainers delight. Built in BBQ, Kiva fireplace and bench seating. Inside laundry, washer and dryer included in rent. Storage shed on side of home, Landscaping included in rent. 2 car garage. Property wont last long. Close to entertainment, shopping, restaurants and more. Owner Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue have any available units?
5901 E JUNIPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue have?
Some of 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5901 E JUNIPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue offers parking.
Does 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue have a pool?
No, 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 E JUNIPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
