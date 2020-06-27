All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:11 PM

5830 N 12 Place

5830 N 12th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5830 N 12th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
Welcome to The Hermitage, just minutes to some of the best uptown restaurants & cafes. This home is north/south facing with one balcony and a beautiful backyard perfect for entertainment. The home is furnished with high-end designer furniture and a piano! Features include two wood-burning fireplaces, travertine tile, a spacious updated kitchen with quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, two master suites with private walk-in closets, formal living room, family room, and marble showers with rainfall systems! Home is upgraded with smart home systems, including Ring alarm system, nest smart thermostats, and smart light switches. Easy access to hiking, biking & running trails. The unit is directly across a beautiful community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 N 12 Place have any available units?
5830 N 12 Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5830 N 12 Place have?
Some of 5830 N 12 Place's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5830 N 12 Place currently offering any rent specials?
5830 N 12 Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 N 12 Place pet-friendly?
No, 5830 N 12 Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5830 N 12 Place offer parking?
No, 5830 N 12 Place does not offer parking.
Does 5830 N 12 Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5830 N 12 Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 N 12 Place have a pool?
Yes, 5830 N 12 Place has a pool.
Does 5830 N 12 Place have accessible units?
No, 5830 N 12 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 N 12 Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5830 N 12 Place does not have units with dishwashers.
