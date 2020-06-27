5830 N 12 Place

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system pool

Welcome to The Hermitage, just minutes to some of the best uptown restaurants & cafes. This home is north/south facing with one balcony and a beautiful backyard perfect for entertainment. The home is furnished with high-end designer furniture and a piano! Features include two wood-burning fireplaces, travertine tile, a spacious updated kitchen with quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, two master suites with private walk-in closets, formal living room, family room, and marble showers with rainfall systems! Home is upgraded with smart home systems, including Ring alarm system, nest smart thermostats, and smart light switches. Easy access to hiking, biking & running trails. The unit is directly across a beautiful community pool.