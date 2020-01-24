5827 E Ludlow Drive

Amenities

Wonderful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home with a huge backyard with fenced pool in a great location! The remodeled kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances opens up to the family room with stone fireplace. The master bedroom is split from the other three bedrooms. All bathrooms are finished in stone and are really great. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. The huge living room/dining room area has vaulted ceilings and has sliding arcadia doors looking out to the backyard pool area and covered patio. The south facing back yard features a large fenced pool, covered patio, and a large grass area and side yard. This home will be a pleasure to show! FIRST HOME VIEWINGS WILL BE APRIL 20th!