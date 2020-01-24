All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

5827 E Ludlow Drive

5827 East Ludlow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5827 East Ludlow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Wonderful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home with a huge backyard with fenced pool in a great location! The remodeled kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances opens up to the family room with stone fireplace. The master bedroom is split from the other three bedrooms. All bathrooms are finished in stone and are really great. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. The huge living room/dining room area has vaulted ceilings and has sliding arcadia doors looking out to the backyard pool area and covered patio. The south facing back yard features a large fenced pool, covered patio, and a large grass area and side yard. This home will be a pleasure to show! FIRST HOME VIEWINGS WILL BE APRIL 20th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 E Ludlow Drive have any available units?
5827 E Ludlow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5827 E Ludlow Drive have?
Some of 5827 E Ludlow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 E Ludlow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5827 E Ludlow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 E Ludlow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5827 E Ludlow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5827 E Ludlow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5827 E Ludlow Drive offers parking.
Does 5827 E Ludlow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 E Ludlow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 E Ludlow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5827 E Ludlow Drive has a pool.
Does 5827 E Ludlow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5827 E Ludlow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 E Ludlow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5827 E Ludlow Drive has units with dishwashers.
