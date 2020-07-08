All apartments in Phoenix
5816 E Hearn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

5816 E Hearn

5816 East Hearn Road · No Longer Available
Location

5816 East Hearn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5816 E Hearn Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!!!! 3bed/2bath Stunning Scottsdale House - Desirable zip code 85254. This 3bed/2bath has several newly renovated features including kitchen(2013) with all stainless appliances, granite countertops, and great lighting features; roof and A/C replaced(2013) as well. Air conditioner controlled with a digital Nest thermostat. Open floor plan; a spacious backyard with the gardening area and a custom water fountain as a centerpiece of the yard, along with two large outdoor storage units. The 2 car garage has great storage space with multiple cabinet sets. Landscape, Fountain service, and exterior pest control included. Washer/Dryer not included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4103361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 E Hearn have any available units?
5816 E Hearn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5816 E Hearn have?
Some of 5816 E Hearn's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 E Hearn currently offering any rent specials?
5816 E Hearn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 E Hearn pet-friendly?
No, 5816 E Hearn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5816 E Hearn offer parking?
Yes, 5816 E Hearn offers parking.
Does 5816 E Hearn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5816 E Hearn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 E Hearn have a pool?
No, 5816 E Hearn does not have a pool.
Does 5816 E Hearn have accessible units?
No, 5816 E Hearn does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 E Hearn have units with dishwashers?
No, 5816 E Hearn does not have units with dishwashers.

