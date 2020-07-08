Amenities
5816 E Hearn Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!!!! 3bed/2bath Stunning Scottsdale House - Desirable zip code 85254. This 3bed/2bath has several newly renovated features including kitchen(2013) with all stainless appliances, granite countertops, and great lighting features; roof and A/C replaced(2013) as well. Air conditioner controlled with a digital Nest thermostat. Open floor plan; a spacious backyard with the gardening area and a custom water fountain as a centerpiece of the yard, along with two large outdoor storage units. The 2 car garage has great storage space with multiple cabinet sets. Landscape, Fountain service, and exterior pest control included. Washer/Dryer not included.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4103361)