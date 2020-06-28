ONE YEAR LEASE! Contact agent for video of property. Here is your chance to rent a completely rehabbed home in the magic zip code. Unfurnished. Scottsdale city rental tax will be added on top of rent.Owner is only responsible for monthly pool service.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5813 E NISBET Road have any available units?
5813 E NISBET Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5813 E NISBET Road have?
Some of 5813 E NISBET Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5813 E NISBET Road currently offering any rent specials?
5813 E NISBET Road is not currently offering any rent specials.