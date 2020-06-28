5813 E NISBET Road

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

ONE YEAR LEASE! Contact agent for video of property. Here is your chance to rent a completely rehabbed home in the magic zip code. Unfurnished. Scottsdale city rental tax will be added on top of rent.Owner is only responsible for monthly pool service.