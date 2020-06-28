All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
5813 E NISBET Road
5813 E NISBET Road

5813 East Nisbet Road · No Longer Available
Location

5813 East Nisbet Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
ONE YEAR LEASE! Contact agent for video of property. Here is your chance to rent a completely rehabbed home in the magic zip code. Unfurnished. Scottsdale city rental tax will be added on top of rent.Owner is only responsible for monthly pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5813 E NISBET Road have any available units?
5813 E NISBET Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5813 E NISBET Road have?
Some of 5813 E NISBET Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5813 E NISBET Road currently offering any rent specials?
5813 E NISBET Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5813 E NISBET Road pet-friendly?
No, 5813 E NISBET Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5813 E NISBET Road offer parking?
No, 5813 E NISBET Road does not offer parking.
Does 5813 E NISBET Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5813 E NISBET Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5813 E NISBET Road have a pool?
Yes, 5813 E NISBET Road has a pool.
Does 5813 E NISBET Road have accessible units?
No, 5813 E NISBET Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5813 E NISBET Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5813 E NISBET Road has units with dishwashers.
