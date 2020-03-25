5812 North 22nd Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located in the heart of Phoenix. Gorgeous 3-bedroom 1.75 bath home. Freshly painted interior, new carpet, new window coverings, crown molding, large back patio, small storage room plus a laundry room with extra cabinet space. White kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. This home is a must see!!

City of Phoenix rental tax of 2.30% is included in the rent above.

Security deposit is one month’s rent plus 200 dollars

non-refundable lease administration fee.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.