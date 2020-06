Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This is a cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house. The Kitchen and bathroom are newly remodelled. Tile throughout the house and just freshly painted. This property contains 2 houses this is the back house with a fenced backyard.

Please do not bother the tenants in the front unit they do not have access to the back house.

Security deposit is $850.00 plus a $200.00 lease administration fee. We will needs 1st months rent plus security deposit. We do not take Section 8

City of Phoenix Rental tax of 2.30 not included

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.