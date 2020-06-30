5801 E MARCONI Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4/2.5 home has been completely remodeled & is absolutely stunning! There are upgrades throughout including new tile, fans, light fixtures, faucets, vanity mirrors, new AC units & more. This home features a formal living/dining room, family room w/ a fireplace & newly renovated kitchen with high-end, white cabinets that pop against the custom back-splash & appliances. The eat-in kitchen features custom bench seating in front of a window that overlooks the backyard which is expansive & was designed for your enjoyment. The porch, fireplace with gazebo and huge lawn are perfect for entertaining. Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/ Security Deposit (refundable) $2595/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee + $10 pet rent per approved dog/3.95% monthly municipal tax/admi