Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5743 N 25TH Place
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:09 AM

5743 N 25TH Place

5743 North 25th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5743 North 25th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
media room
furnished
Recently remodeled, this sought-after Staman/Thomas patio home with minimal common walls overlooks Biltmore Adobe Course, 9th Fairway. Camelback views. This tasteful & sophisticated single level townhome offers open plan living with a gracious flow from front entrance to outdoors via dining & living areas. Raised central ceiling light fills the home where walls once interrupted. Updated kitchen, 2 bed, plus & 3.5 baths. Master bedroom wilt double closets, and sleek transitional bathroom. Privacy is maintained by height above golf course. Den/Office or media room with en-suite. Separate office area in kitchen, updated laundry with separate extra 1/2 bath. Furnished to match remodel is also available (separate. BoS). This is the convenient & ideal home a must see for a downsizing client

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5743 N 25TH Place have any available units?
5743 N 25TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5743 N 25TH Place have?
Some of 5743 N 25TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5743 N 25TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5743 N 25TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5743 N 25TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5743 N 25TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5743 N 25TH Place offer parking?
No, 5743 N 25TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 5743 N 25TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5743 N 25TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5743 N 25TH Place have a pool?
No, 5743 N 25TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 5743 N 25TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5743 N 25TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5743 N 25TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5743 N 25TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.

