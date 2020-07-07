5743 N 25TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Recently remodeled, this sought-after Staman/Thomas patio home with minimal common walls overlooks Biltmore Adobe Course, 9th Fairway. Camelback views. This tasteful & sophisticated single level townhome offers open plan living with a gracious flow from front entrance to outdoors via dining & living areas. Raised central ceiling light fills the home where walls once interrupted. Updated kitchen, 2 bed, plus & 3.5 baths. Master bedroom wilt double closets, and sleek transitional bathroom. Privacy is maintained by height above golf course. Den/Office or media room with en-suite. Separate office area in kitchen, updated laundry with separate extra 1/2 bath. Furnished to match remodel is also available (separate. BoS). This is the convenient & ideal home a must see for a downsizing client