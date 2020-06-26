5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard

Amenities

Charming remodeled ranch home in the heart of Arcadia Proper available early August 2019. This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 4,059 square foot home on a half-acre irrigated lot in the Hopi School District has everything you are looking for and more! You will enjoy the stunning kitchen complete with a big granite island, 6 burner with griddle Viking Stove, stainless appliances, big open great room, formal dining and living rooms and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The expansive North facing backyard with views of Camelback Mountain boasts a swimming pool, water feature, fireplace, and island barbeque. The front yard has a lush lawn, red brick patio and fireplace. This rental opportunity won't last long! Walking and biking distance to Hopi, Ingleside and Arcadia High school, the canal Old Town Scottsdale, OHSO and so much more!