Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:21 AM

5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard

5742 East Lafayette Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5742 East Lafayette Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Charming remodeled ranch home in the heart of Arcadia Proper available early August 2019. This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 4,059 square foot home on a half-acre irrigated lot in the Hopi School District has everything you are looking for and more! You will enjoy the stunning kitchen complete with a big granite island, 6 burner with griddle Viking Stove, stainless appliances, big open great room, formal dining and living rooms and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The expansive North facing backyard with views of Camelback Mountain boasts a swimming pool, water feature, fireplace, and island barbeque. The front yard has a lush lawn, red brick patio and fireplace. This rental opportunity won't last long! Walking and biking distance to Hopi, Ingleside and Arcadia High school, the canal Old Town Scottsdale, OHSO and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have any available units?
5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have?
Some of 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5742 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
