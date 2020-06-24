5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Available in June - December 2019. Furnished, one of a kind, entertainer's delight in AZCC. Beyond the putting green and sand trap, the swim-up bar and gazebo (including built-in grill and fireplace) or the hot tub, there's a built in dog shower as well as a dog's personal kitchen. Not a detail spared in this energy efficient home, whether it be a powered private driveway entrance (area for RV), top of the line kitchen appliances, 2 brand new A/C units (with new air ducts), etc. Everything in the house has been replaced including all electrical (there's even CAT-5 cables going direct to each TV). Pool, Landscaping and cleaning crew included. Satellite and Internet included.Furnished, short-term / seasonal rental available as soon as 5/15.