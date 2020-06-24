All apartments in Phoenix
5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane
5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane

5741 East Orange Blossom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5741 East Orange Blossom Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ingleside Club

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Available in June - December 2019. Furnished, one of a kind, entertainer's delight in AZCC. Beyond the putting green and sand trap, the swim-up bar and gazebo (including built-in grill and fireplace) or the hot tub, there's a built in dog shower as well as a dog's personal kitchen. Not a detail spared in this energy efficient home, whether it be a powered private driveway entrance (area for RV), top of the line kitchen appliances, 2 brand new A/C units (with new air ducts), etc. Everything in the house has been replaced including all electrical (there's even CAT-5 cables going direct to each TV). Pool, Landscaping and cleaning crew included. Satellite and Internet included.Furnished, short-term / seasonal rental available as soon as 5/15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have any available units?
5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have?
Some of 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane offers parking.
Does 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane has a pool.
Does 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have accessible units?
No, 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5741 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane has units with dishwashers.
