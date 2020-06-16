5714 E Paradise Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool pool table bbq/grill internet access

Available 08/01/20 LUXURY & ROOMY 5 BED, 3 BATH HOME - PRIVATE POOL! - Property Id: 268671



Looking for 3-6 month lease. Large 5 bed, 3 Bath, with all new finishes & furnishings. Perfect location, only 5 minutes away from Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, TPC Golf Course, Mayo Clinic, Desert Ridge hundreds of amazing restaurants, cafes and entertainment options! Huge private backyard with pool, BBQ grill, lounge chairs and seating areas and outdoor dining. Pool table, multiple flat screen TVs, WiFi, yard games and more!! Great for larger groups with the open concept floor plan! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit AVAILABLE JULY 2020

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268671

Property Id 268671



(RLNE5733958)