All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5714 E Paradise Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5714 E Paradise Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5714 E Paradise Ln

5714 East Paradise Lane · (480) 495-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5714 East Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $8000 · Avail. Aug 1

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 08/01/20 LUXURY & ROOMY 5 BED, 3 BATH HOME - PRIVATE POOL! - Property Id: 268671

Looking for 3-6 month lease. Large 5 bed, 3 Bath, with all new finishes & furnishings. Perfect location, only 5 minutes away from Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, TPC Golf Course, Mayo Clinic, Desert Ridge hundreds of amazing restaurants, cafes and entertainment options! Huge private backyard with pool, BBQ grill, lounge chairs and seating areas and outdoor dining. Pool table, multiple flat screen TVs, WiFi, yard games and more!! Great for larger groups with the open concept floor plan! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit AVAILABLE JULY 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268671
Property Id 268671

(RLNE5733958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 E Paradise Ln have any available units?
5714 E Paradise Ln has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5714 E Paradise Ln have?
Some of 5714 E Paradise Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 E Paradise Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5714 E Paradise Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 E Paradise Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5714 E Paradise Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5714 E Paradise Ln offer parking?
No, 5714 E Paradise Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5714 E Paradise Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5714 E Paradise Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 E Paradise Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5714 E Paradise Ln has a pool.
Does 5714 E Paradise Ln have accessible units?
No, 5714 E Paradise Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 E Paradise Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5714 E Paradise Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5714 E Paradise Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity