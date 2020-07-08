All apartments in Phoenix
Location

5710 East Helena Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
Increadible 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath North Scottsdale Home w/ Pool!!! - This Incredible remodel is in the perfect location! The home features impeccable design with modern elegance. The Interior boasts New Paint, Granite Counter Tops, a Custom Range and Italian Tile Flooring throughout. The home also has a 2019 Stainless Steel Fridge. Dish Washer and Washer Dryer are also included! You'll enjoy the vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms with wood floors and Custom AZ Room with views of a Stunning Resort Style Backyard! The Backyard features a Bocce Ball Court, Pool, palm and fruit trees and synthetic grass. With close proximity to High End Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment.
Scottsdale Quarter, Desert Ridge and adjacent to the 101 off 56th st and the 51 off Bell Road this home is a must see and won't last long! Call today to schedule your showing!
For more information or to view the property, please call
Lori Gardner 480-945-7755.
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5370960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5710 E Helena Dr. have any available units?
5710 E Helena Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5710 E Helena Dr. have?
Some of 5710 E Helena Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5710 E Helena Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5710 E Helena Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 E Helena Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5710 E Helena Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5710 E Helena Dr. offer parking?
No, 5710 E Helena Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5710 E Helena Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5710 E Helena Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 E Helena Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5710 E Helena Dr. has a pool.
Does 5710 E Helena Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5710 E Helena Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 E Helena Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5710 E Helena Dr. has units with dishwashers.

