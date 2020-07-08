5710 E Helena Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court pool

Increadible 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath North Scottsdale Home w/ Pool!!! - This Incredible remodel is in the perfect location! The home features impeccable design with modern elegance. The Interior boasts New Paint, Granite Counter Tops, a Custom Range and Italian Tile Flooring throughout. The home also has a 2019 Stainless Steel Fridge. Dish Washer and Washer Dryer are also included! You'll enjoy the vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms with wood floors and Custom AZ Room with views of a Stunning Resort Style Backyard! The Backyard features a Bocce Ball Court, Pool, palm and fruit trees and synthetic grass. With close proximity to High End Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment.

Scottsdale Quarter, Desert Ridge and adjacent to the 101 off 56th st and the 51 off Bell Road this home is a must see and won't last long! Call today to schedule your showing!

For more information or to view the property, please call

Lori Gardner 480-945-7755.

To view more properties, please visit our website at

www.sagepropertiesaz.com

Sage Property Management & Sales

An Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE5370960)