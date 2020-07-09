All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

57 W LEWIS Avenue

57 West Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

57 West Lewis Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Willo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spanish Revival Bungalow in Historic Willow District. Solar panels for significant savings w/ utility bills. Yard maintenance included. Hardwood floors, archways & cove ceilings. 2nd bathroom w/ shower outside entrance from covered patio. Spacious AZ Rm / Office features full-length view of scenic back yard canopied w/ beautiful trees. Living room w/ fireplace & modular bookcase surrounded by natural light. Kitchen w/ gas stove, lots of cabinets, granite counters & breakfast bar, 2nd sink, dishwasher, microwave & stacked washer & dryer. Security system setup & Nest thermostat. Unique neighborhood w/ No back alley. Conveniently located near St. Joseph's & Light Rail. Fireplace maintenance is resident expense. Will accept cats & dogs 25 lbs or less. Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 4.3%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 W LEWIS Avenue have any available units?
57 W LEWIS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 W LEWIS Avenue have?
Some of 57 W LEWIS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 W LEWIS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
57 W LEWIS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 W LEWIS Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 W LEWIS Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 57 W LEWIS Avenue offer parking?
No, 57 W LEWIS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 57 W LEWIS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 W LEWIS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 W LEWIS Avenue have a pool?
No, 57 W LEWIS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 57 W LEWIS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 57 W LEWIS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 57 W LEWIS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 W LEWIS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

