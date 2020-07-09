57 W LEWIS Avenue

Amenities

Spanish Revival Bungalow in Historic Willow District. Solar panels for significant savings w/ utility bills. Yard maintenance included. Hardwood floors, archways & cove ceilings. 2nd bathroom w/ shower outside entrance from covered patio. Spacious AZ Rm / Office features full-length view of scenic back yard canopied w/ beautiful trees. Living room w/ fireplace & modular bookcase surrounded by natural light. Kitchen w/ gas stove, lots of cabinets, granite counters & breakfast bar, 2nd sink, dishwasher, microwave & stacked washer & dryer. Security system setup & Nest thermostat. Unique neighborhood w/ No back alley. Conveniently located near St. Joseph's & Light Rail. Fireplace maintenance is resident expense. Will accept cats & dogs 25 lbs or less. Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 4.3%.