Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:47 PM

5674 N 12TH Street

5674 North 12th Street · (480) 215-1105
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5674 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2404 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly modernized sleek urban townhome offers it all. A lock and leave lifestyle, centrally located with no monthly hoa fees, two car garage, private back yard, and it is ready for you to move into. This home has smooth finished walls and ceilings, new doors and trim, new kitchen and baths. The cabinets slowly close and have pullouts that do the same. Quartz countertops in the kitchen & bathrooms, walk in showers, gas fire place, Wood look porcelain tile throughout, stainless steel appliances, New outlets & switches. This is not a flip, it is a carefully crafted, thoughtful, done right renovation. All this with new underground drain piping, new overhead supply water piping, LED lights, & surround sound. Roof replaced 2018. 360 VIRTUAL TOUR. Could be rented partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5674 N 12TH Street have any available units?
5674 N 12TH Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5674 N 12TH Street have?
Some of 5674 N 12TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5674 N 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5674 N 12TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5674 N 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5674 N 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5674 N 12TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5674 N 12TH Street does offer parking.
Does 5674 N 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5674 N 12TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5674 N 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 5674 N 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5674 N 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5674 N 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5674 N 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5674 N 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.
