5674 N 12TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This newly modernized sleek urban townhome offers it all. A lock and leave lifestyle, centrally located with no monthly hoa fees, two car garage, private back yard, and it is ready for you to move into. This home has smooth finished walls and ceilings, new doors and trim, new kitchen and baths. The cabinets slowly close and have pullouts that do the same. Quartz countertops in the kitchen & bathrooms, walk in showers, gas fire place, Wood look porcelain tile throughout, stainless steel appliances, New outlets & switches. This is not a flip, it is a carefully crafted, thoughtful, done right renovation. All this with new underground drain piping, new overhead supply water piping, LED lights, & surround sound. Roof replaced 2018. 360 VIRTUAL TOUR. Could be rented partially furnished.