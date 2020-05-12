5663 E KINGS Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

***Stunning, fully renovated family home with tons of storage! Georgous kitchen with double wall ovens, spice drawers, large island with sink and disposal and skylights. Travertine flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Walk-in closets in every bedroom. Master bedroom has unbelievable master bathroom with tons of cabinets for storage! Walk-in closets in every bedroom, under stairs, even a finished attic with 6' headroom. Ensuite bedroom downstairs, all other bedrooms upstairs. Fifth bedroom is also a double door den. Wide white shutters throughout the home. Gorgeous yard with extended covered patio with ceiling fan and pool. Garage has beautiful built-in cabinets with clean epoxy flooring. Excellent location! Walking distance to Kierland and the Quarter.