5663 E KINGS Avenue
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

5663 E KINGS Avenue

5663 East Kings Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5663 East Kings Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***Stunning, fully renovated family home with tons of storage! Georgous kitchen with double wall ovens, spice drawers, large island with sink and disposal and skylights. Travertine flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Walk-in closets in every bedroom. Master bedroom has unbelievable master bathroom with tons of cabinets for storage! Walk-in closets in every bedroom, under stairs, even a finished attic with 6' headroom. Ensuite bedroom downstairs, all other bedrooms upstairs. Fifth bedroom is also a double door den. Wide white shutters throughout the home. Gorgeous yard with extended covered patio with ceiling fan and pool. Garage has beautiful built-in cabinets with clean epoxy flooring. Excellent location! Walking distance to Kierland and the Quarter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5663 E KINGS Avenue have any available units?
5663 E KINGS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5663 E KINGS Avenue have?
Some of 5663 E KINGS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5663 E KINGS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5663 E KINGS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5663 E KINGS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5663 E KINGS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5663 E KINGS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5663 E KINGS Avenue offers parking.
Does 5663 E KINGS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5663 E KINGS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5663 E KINGS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5663 E KINGS Avenue has a pool.
Does 5663 E KINGS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5663 E KINGS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5663 E KINGS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5663 E KINGS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

