5652 W Pueblo Ave

Coming Soon: Do not disturb current tenants. Outstanding 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home w/ Pool, Heated Spa & Full Weekly Service Included! Water Feature; Synth Grass back & Mature Citrus, Covered Patio. An Oasis to behold & experience! Formal Living Rm; Dual Mode Shades; Ceiling Fans; Two Tone Paint, All Appliances Included! Kitchen features Granite Counter-tops, Roll-Out Shelves; Tile Splash walls, large Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar opens to Family Rm. All Bedrooms upstairs w/ Master Split from others, great views! Spacious Master w vaulted ceiling, fan; dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower; walk-in closet w/built-in shoe storage. Under stairs closet converted to Walk-in Pantry! Alarm System. Tile floors w/decorative inlays.Near upcoming 202 South Mountain fwy. Sorry No showings until July 2nd.



One Time Admin Fee: $200,City tax 2% plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4%. Refundable $200.00 Pet deposit. Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Disposal Dryer Pool Scenic View