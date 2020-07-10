All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5652 W Pueblo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5652 W Pueblo Ave
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:08 PM

5652 W Pueblo Ave

5652 West Pueblo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5652 West Pueblo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3a2203077 ---- Coming Soon: Do not disturb current tenants. Outstanding 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home w/ Pool, Heated Spa & Full Weekly Service Included! Water Feature; Synth Grass back & Mature Citrus, Covered Patio. An Oasis to behold & experience! Formal Living Rm; Dual Mode Shades; Ceiling Fans; Two Tone Paint, All Appliances Included! Kitchen features Granite Counter-tops, Roll-Out Shelves; Tile Splash walls, large Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar opens to Family Rm. All Bedrooms upstairs w/ Master Split from others, great views! Spacious Master w vaulted ceiling, fan; dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower; walk-in closet w/built-in shoe storage. Under stairs closet converted to Walk-in Pantry! Alarm System. Tile floors w/decorative inlays.Near upcoming 202 South Mountain fwy. Sorry No showings until July 2nd.

One Time Admin Fee: $200,City tax 2% plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4%. Refundable $200.00 Pet deposit. Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Disposal Dryer Pool Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5652 W Pueblo Ave have any available units?
5652 W Pueblo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5652 W Pueblo Ave have?
Some of 5652 W Pueblo Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5652 W Pueblo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5652 W Pueblo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5652 W Pueblo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5652 W Pueblo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5652 W Pueblo Ave offer parking?
No, 5652 W Pueblo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5652 W Pueblo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5652 W Pueblo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5652 W Pueblo Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5652 W Pueblo Ave has a pool.
Does 5652 W Pueblo Ave have accessible units?
No, 5652 W Pueblo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5652 W Pueblo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5652 W Pueblo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College