Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill some paid utils

Furnished Available April15th! Location! Near Kierland, Scottsdale Airpark and Desert Ridge. Furnished rental in the heart of Scottsdale and North Phoenix. This is a very comfortable home. Light and bright, huge yard, fully furnished with everything you need. Perfect home to stay in for vacation or work. Equipped with Wifi and cable. Utilities included. Seasonal rent for December through March is $2795 per month.