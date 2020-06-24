5636 W Kowalsky Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

AVAILABLE NOW...Stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath 2 story home in the private gated community of Riverwalk Estates. This home features a large open floor plan w/ spacious living and dining areas leading to the large eat-in kitchen which includes all stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets, and custom tile backsplash. Large tile throughout the first floor as well as a half bath and plenty of storage. Newer carpet upstairs and a large master suite has a balcony with Mountain Viewâs, huge walk-in closet, master bath w/ garden tub and walk-in shower. The other two bedrooms are spacious and adjacent to another full bath with double sinks. The oversized laundry room includes a washer & dryer. The extended driveway has brick pavers and leads to the 2 car garage. Brick pavers also on the covered patio in the low maintenance back yard. Schedule a showing today, this beautiful home will go quick........$1550 Security Deposit. NO PETS!