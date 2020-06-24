All apartments in Phoenix
5636 W Kowalsky Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5636 W Kowalsky Lane

5636 W Kowalsky Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5636 W Kowalsky Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85339
River Walk Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
AVAILABLE NOW...Stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath 2 story home in the private gated community of Riverwalk Estates. This home features a large open floor plan w/ spacious living and dining areas leading to the large eat-in kitchen which includes all stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets, and custom tile backsplash. Large tile throughout the first floor as well as a half bath and plenty of storage. Newer carpet upstairs and a large master suite has a balcony with Mountain Viewâs, huge walk-in closet, master bath w/ garden tub and walk-in shower. The other two bedrooms are spacious and adjacent to another full bath with double sinks. The oversized laundry room includes a washer & dryer. The extended driveway has brick pavers and leads to the 2 car garage. Brick pavers also on the covered patio in the low maintenance back yard. Schedule a showing today, this beautiful home will go quick........$1550 Security Deposit. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5636 W Kowalsky Lane have any available units?
5636 W Kowalsky Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5636 W Kowalsky Lane have?
Some of 5636 W Kowalsky Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5636 W Kowalsky Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5636 W Kowalsky Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5636 W Kowalsky Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5636 W Kowalsky Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5636 W Kowalsky Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5636 W Kowalsky Lane offers parking.
Does 5636 W Kowalsky Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5636 W Kowalsky Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5636 W Kowalsky Lane have a pool?
No, 5636 W Kowalsky Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5636 W Kowalsky Lane have accessible units?
No, 5636 W Kowalsky Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5636 W Kowalsky Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5636 W Kowalsky Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
