5636 S 9th Ave

This single level sits close to Sky Harbor airport, downtown Phoenix and I-10 & I-17 freeway. Over 1800 sqft with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Spacious split master floor plan featuring vaulted ceilings and a large great room which overlooks kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, pantry and breakfast bar. Diagonally laid tile with stone border in all main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Large master bedroom with full en suite bathroom with double sinks and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are generous in size and have mirrored closet doors. Huge backyard with covered patio, RV gate/RV parking and grassy area.