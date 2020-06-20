All apartments in Phoenix
5635 E. Libby St.

5635 East Libby Street · (480) 442-1781 ext. 480
Location

5635 East Libby Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5635 E. Libby St. · Avail. now

$3,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3215 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
LUXURY RENTAL IN GATED VILLA DE SORANO - Welcome home to this Tuscan inspired masterpiece in the gated sought after community of Villa de Sorano! This turn key unfurnished home is close to everything. Enter through a gated courtyard that is perfect to get lost in a book or enjoy an evening glass of wine with friends and family by the outdoor fireplace. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, 2 way fireplace in living room. Kitchen with center island, gas cooktop, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including built in oven and microwave. Oversized master suite offers separate shower and soaking tub with walk in closet. Large backyard oasis with mature landscaping, trees and above ground spa with water feature. 3 car garage includes a double and separate split single car with epoxy flooring. Close to Kierland, Mayo and the 101 just to name a few. Landscaping and spa service included in rent. Tenant pays utils and 2.3% city rental tax monthly. Minimum 15 month lease term. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 E. Libby St. have any available units?
5635 E. Libby St. has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5635 E. Libby St. have?
Some of 5635 E. Libby St.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 E. Libby St. currently offering any rent specials?
5635 E. Libby St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 E. Libby St. pet-friendly?
No, 5635 E. Libby St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5635 E. Libby St. offer parking?
Yes, 5635 E. Libby St. does offer parking.
Does 5635 E. Libby St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 E. Libby St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 E. Libby St. have a pool?
No, 5635 E. Libby St. does not have a pool.
Does 5635 E. Libby St. have accessible units?
No, 5635 E. Libby St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 E. Libby St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 E. Libby St. does not have units with dishwashers.
