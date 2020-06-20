5635 E. Libby St.

Amenities

LUXURY RENTAL IN GATED VILLA DE SORANO - Welcome home to this Tuscan inspired masterpiece in the gated sought after community of Villa de Sorano! This turn key unfurnished home is close to everything. Enter through a gated courtyard that is perfect to get lost in a book or enjoy an evening glass of wine with friends and family by the outdoor fireplace. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, 2 way fireplace in living room. Kitchen with center island, gas cooktop, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including built in oven and microwave. Oversized master suite offers separate shower and soaking tub with walk in closet. Large backyard oasis with mature landscaping, trees and above ground spa with water feature. 3 car garage includes a double and separate split single car with epoxy flooring. Close to Kierland, Mayo and the 101 just to name a few. Landscaping and spa service included in rent. Tenant pays utils and 2.3% city rental tax monthly. Minimum 15 month lease term. Sorry, no pets.



(RLNE5789014)