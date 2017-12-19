All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5619 E CENTURY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5619 E CENTURY Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5619 E CENTURY Lane

5619 East Century Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5619 East Century Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Century Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent opportunity to rent in a prime location! This 2 bedroom/2 bath N/S facing town home is single level w/no steps. Low maintenance tile throughout, nicely updated kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters and plantation shutters. Freshly painted! Vaulted beamed ceilings in the living area allow for a light, open feel. Sliding doors lead to the private covered patio from the living room and master. Perfect space for outdoor dining! Grapefruit tree and mature desert landscape off of the patio. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and ensuite bath. Large second bedroom with wall of closets. 2 car garage with interior storage room. Close to Kierland, Old Town, shopping and dining. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 E CENTURY Lane have any available units?
5619 E CENTURY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5619 E CENTURY Lane have?
Some of 5619 E CENTURY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5619 E CENTURY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5619 E CENTURY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 E CENTURY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5619 E CENTURY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5619 E CENTURY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5619 E CENTURY Lane offers parking.
Does 5619 E CENTURY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5619 E CENTURY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 E CENTURY Lane have a pool?
No, 5619 E CENTURY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5619 E CENTURY Lane have accessible units?
No, 5619 E CENTURY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 E CENTURY Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5619 E CENTURY Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College