Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO --

5601 East Calle Del Paisano · (602) 578-9884
Location

5601 East Calle Del Paisano, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3050 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Brand new, gorgeous remodeled 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom home filled with designer touches and furniture available to rent! This stunner comes fully equipped with everything you need, just bring your toothbrush. Centrally located in Arcadia, the home is a stones throw away from everything Scottsdale & Phoenix has to offer! Sip your coffee next to the fire pit on the front porch as you enjoy Camelback Mountain. The home comes with 4 beach cruisers to use during your stay. Flatscreens in all bedrooms and Sonos throughout. 2 Master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. 1 king bed, 2nd Master has queen, guest room has queen and last bedroom has a full bed. We are looking for longer stays but open to weekly rentals too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- have any available units?
5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- have?
Some of 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- currently offering any rent specials?
5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- pet-friendly?
No, 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- offer parking?
Yes, 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- does offer parking.
Does 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- have a pool?
Yes, 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- has a pool.
Does 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- have accessible units?
No, 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO -- has units with dishwashers.
