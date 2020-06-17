5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO

Amenities

Brand new, gorgeous remodeled 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom home filled with designer touches and furniture available to rent! This stunner comes fully equipped with everything you need, just bring your toothbrush. Centrally located in Arcadia, the home is a stones throw away from everything Scottsdale & Phoenix has to offer! Sip your coffee next to the fire pit on the front porch as you enjoy Camelback Mountain. The home comes with 4 beach cruisers to use during your stay. Flatscreens in all bedrooms and Sonos throughout. 2 Master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. 1 king bed, 2nd Master has queen, guest room has queen and last bedroom has a full bed. We are looking for longer stays but open to weekly rentals too.