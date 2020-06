Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

5525 E Thomas Rd #P-10 Available 08/01/19 NEWLY REMODELED LARGE ONE 1/BR 1/BA CONDO WITH NEW TILE, PAINT, FIREPLACE - OPEN HOUSE 06/29/2019 12-1 PM

NEWLY REMODELED LARGE ONE (1) BEDROOM CONDO WITH NEW TILE, PAINT, FIREPLACE, LARGE PATIO WITH STORAGE - THE HOME IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION THE AREA IS AN EXCELLENT LOCATION NEAR 56TH STREET AND THOMAS.



THIS IS A MUST SEE



AVAILABLE 08/01/2019



APPLY AT: EXPRESSCO.APPFOLIO.COM/LISTINGS



CALL MICHAEL AT 602-619-3035 OR JAMES 480-593-7420



(RLNE4938072)