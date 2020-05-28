5519 E BERYL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Surrounded by the magnificent Camelback Mountain located in the heart of Paradise Valley. It has the best restaurants, shopping mall and all the amenities that you could think of. Welcome to this immaculate house which has the stunning kitchen boasting Granite Countertop & Backsplash,SS Sink&Appliances - Subzero Refrigerator&freezer,Asko dishwasher,Fisher&Paykel drawer dishwasher,Wolf Microwave&Oven, WarmingDrawer,& InductionCooktop. Living Rm feels like a ballroom -vaulted ceiling, crown moldings, gorgeous chandeliers, beautiful tiles. French Doors to patio with RollShutterSystem for security. Xlarge MSTR BR with vaulted ceiling, MSTR BA with JettedTub & MarbleShower. $200K value upgrades made thru the house. Do not miss this charming home!