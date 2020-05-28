All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5519 E BERYL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5519 E BERYL Avenue
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:05 PM

5519 E BERYL Avenue

5519 East Beryl Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5519 East Beryl Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Surrounded by the magnificent Camelback Mountain located in the heart of Paradise Valley. It has the best restaurants, shopping mall and all the amenities that you could think of. Welcome to this immaculate house which has the stunning kitchen boasting Granite Countertop & Backsplash,SS Sink&Appliances - Subzero Refrigerator&freezer,Asko dishwasher,Fisher&Paykel drawer dishwasher,Wolf Microwave&Oven, WarmingDrawer,& InductionCooktop. Living Rm feels like a ballroom -vaulted ceiling, crown moldings, gorgeous chandeliers, beautiful tiles. French Doors to patio with RollShutterSystem for security. Xlarge MSTR BR with vaulted ceiling, MSTR BA with JettedTub & MarbleShower. $200K value upgrades made thru the house. Do not miss this charming home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5519 E BERYL Avenue have any available units?
5519 E BERYL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5519 E BERYL Avenue have?
Some of 5519 E BERYL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5519 E BERYL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5519 E BERYL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 E BERYL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5519 E BERYL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5519 E BERYL Avenue offer parking?
No, 5519 E BERYL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5519 E BERYL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5519 E BERYL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 E BERYL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5519 E BERYL Avenue has a pool.
Does 5519 E BERYL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5519 E BERYL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5519 E BERYL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5519 E BERYL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College