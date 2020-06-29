5454 E OAK Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Custom Santa Fe home with Lots of Charm and Views. 3 bed 2 bath w/large great room, kitchen w/center Island, stainless appliances, breakfast bar & separate dining area. Very open floor plan. Large master & bath w/double sinks & two walk-in closets. Enjoy the covered patio or large deck for outdoor entertaining or the front porch sitting area while you take in the mountain & city light views. Oversize 3 car garage w/workshop/benches. Tile flooring throughout the great room, wood flooring in the kitchen and baths and carpet in 2 bedrooms. Ceiling fans in almost every room add to the comfort of this home. On over 1/4 acre lot the home takes advantage of the excellent views of both the mountain and city lights. Washer, Dryer, Fridge and Landscape Service are INCLUDED. This one won't last long!