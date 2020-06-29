All apartments in Phoenix
5454 E OAK Street

5454 East Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

5454 East Oak Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom Santa Fe home with Lots of Charm and Views. 3 bed 2 bath w/large great room, kitchen w/center Island, stainless appliances, breakfast bar & separate dining area. Very open floor plan. Large master & bath w/double sinks & two walk-in closets. Enjoy the covered patio or large deck for outdoor entertaining or the front porch sitting area while you take in the mountain & city light views. Oversize 3 car garage w/workshop/benches. Tile flooring throughout the great room, wood flooring in the kitchen and baths and carpet in 2 bedrooms. Ceiling fans in almost every room add to the comfort of this home. On over 1/4 acre lot the home takes advantage of the excellent views of both the mountain and city lights. Washer, Dryer, Fridge and Landscape Service are INCLUDED. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5454 E OAK Street have any available units?
5454 E OAK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5454 E OAK Street have?
Some of 5454 E OAK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5454 E OAK Street currently offering any rent specials?
5454 E OAK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5454 E OAK Street pet-friendly?
No, 5454 E OAK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5454 E OAK Street offer parking?
Yes, 5454 E OAK Street offers parking.
Does 5454 E OAK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5454 E OAK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5454 E OAK Street have a pool?
No, 5454 E OAK Street does not have a pool.
Does 5454 E OAK Street have accessible units?
No, 5454 E OAK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5454 E OAK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5454 E OAK Street has units with dishwashers.
